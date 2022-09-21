NEW BETHLEHEM – With plans moving forward for the University Korner development along New Bethlehem’s Broad Street, borough officials on Tuesday night were asked to consider eliminating six parking spaces in the area so that a turning lane can be added to that section of the main street.
At their regular meeting on Sept. 20, New Bethlehem Borough Council was asked to give approval or not to a PennDOT plan that would feature the creation of a turning lane in the middle of Broad Street, from Liberty Street to around Maple Street.
University Korner, a locally-based chain of gas stations and convenience stores, recently purchased the properties on the north side of Broad Street along the 200 Block, between Liberty and Maple streets, with plans to demolish the existing structures and build a new store and gas station at the site.
Concerned about traffic in the area that already has the A-Plus Sunoco gas station and convenience store on the southern side of the street, along with the adjacent Key Beverage beer distributor, officials said PennDOT has proposed adding a multi-directional turning lane on that portion of the block to help prevent traffic backups and accidents.
In order to create the room needed for the turning lane, borough officials said the proposal calls for eliminating four parking spaces on the northern side of the street in front of the new UK, and two parking spots on the southern side, near Lacy’s Country Cuts hair salon.
Council president Lisa Kerle said that the borough’s engineer met with PennDOT and UK officials, and feels that the turning lane will be the best option for the increase in traffic on that block.
“We’ll gain a turning lane that’s probably going to be very beneficial,” Kerle stated.
Borough secretary Rich McGarrity said he talked with Lacy Hoffman, owner of the hair salon, who asked the council not to take away the parking in front of her business because it is frequently used by elderly customers.
Councilman Don Heeter pointed out that the parking spaces along Broad Street are not reserved for any businesses.
“They’re really not her spots,” he said. “Anybody can park there.”
Kerle said she felt the turning lane would also be beneficial for drivers trying to pull out of Liberty Street onto Broad Street.
“At least with a turning lane I think it’s going to eliminate some of [those problems],” she said.
Kerle also noted that the council has told other business owners in years past that they could not designate street parking for their specific businesses.
“We have a business that wants to take up a massive piece of land,” councilman Blane Gold said. “We have to do what’s best for the borough.”
He said that the new UK will get a lot of people passing through on busy Route 28/66 to stop in town.
“Within reason, we have to make it accommodating for businesses to come into our borough,” he added.
The council eventually voted unanimously to eliminate the six parking spaces as per PennDOT’s plan.
Members were also asked to lend their support to plans for the widening of Liberty Street near the proposed UK property. Officials said the street would be widened at the developer’s expense, with no cost to the borough.
“I see that as a win-win,” Gold said.
The council approved the widening plan, noting that the work would need to meet Americans With Disabilities Act (ADA) and PennDOT specifications.
Other Business
• The council set Trick-or-Treat in the borough as 6 to 8 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 31.
• Concerned that the borough may be losing out on annual fees collected from businesses that have “amusement” devices, particular with the proliferation of “games of skill” machines, members said they would conduct regular visits to businesses to count the number of machines subject to the borough tax.
• Officials noted that PennDOT will remove the current pedestrian signals from the three traffic light intersections in town and replace them with new “countdown” clock signals for pedestrian crossings. There will be no cost to the borough.
• The council approved a new ordinance that sets regulations for the creation of driveways in the borough. The new rules will take effect at the end of October.
• Members also approved a resolution to formalize the appointments of Georgie Carlson, Adrion Orange and Lucky Kline to the borough’s Zoning Hearing Board.
• Approval was given for the installation of new fuses on the street lights in the New Bethlehem business district. Rogel Electric was contracted for the work at a cost of $5,270.
• At the request of the Redbank Valley Chamber of Commerce, the council said it would seek price quotes for upgrades to the sound system along Broad Street. Officials noted that the speakers did not perform well during Saturday’s Peanut Butter Festival parade.