MARIENVILLE — Tala Boozer of East Forest High School and Cameron McKeel of West Forest High School recently finished Community College of Allegheny County (CCAC) Welding Certificate course.
The very intense college level course began in October 2021 and finished in March. The program is designed to train individuals for employment in the welding technology industry and provides a path toward completion of an associate degree. Students earned 18 credits through CCAC.
This course was held three nights a week, giving students over 300 hours of training. The welding course takes beginners from little or no welding skills to being able to weld to AWS (American Welding Society) standards.
All students graduated from the course with OSHA-10 certification and Fork Truck safety training.