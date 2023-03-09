PLUMCREEK TWP. – Two women were killed and another was injured in a two-vehicle crash on March 6 along Route 210 in Plumcreek Township (Armstrong County).
Armstrong State Police said Lacy L. Gohn, 41, and Sonza Marasco, 70, suffered fatal injuries after their vehicle collided with another vehicle.
According to reports, Gohn and Marasco were attempting to make a left turn from the northbound lane of Route 210, across the southbound lane, into a private driveway when their 2005 Buick Lacrosse collided with a 2010 Lincoln MKX driven by Donna A. Crissman, 51.
Gohn was reportedly ejected from the Buick as a result of the crash, which occurred at the base of the driveway. She succumbed to her injuries at the scene, police said.
Marasco passed away while en route to the hospital, reports state.
Crissman was reportedly flown by helicopter from the scene.
The police investigation continues.
Police said many businesses and citizens have helped in the investigation by providing video and surveillance footage from the area.
EMS and the Elderton Volunteer Fire Department assisted state police at the scene.