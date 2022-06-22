MADISON TWP. and SLIGO – Two local men were fatally injured in two recent car crashes in Madison Township (Clarion County) and Sligo Borough.
Bradley Burt Buzard, 83, of Rimersburg, and David Varner, 28, of Callensburg, reportedly died within days of each other, June 13 and 17 respectively, in separate one-vehicle crashes.
Buzard reportedly crashed his vehicle at approximately 1:40 p.m. on Monday, June 13 along Route 861, near Hawk Hill Road.
According to reports, Clarion County Coroner Dan Shingledecker was called to the scene around 3 p.m. and pronounced Buzard dead at the scene. His cause of death was determined to be accidental blunt force injuries.
Rimersburg Hose Company, East Brady Volunteer Fire Department, East Brady Ambulance Service and South Ambulance Quick Response Service assisted state police at the scene.
Varner reportedly crashed his vehicle at approximately 11 p.m. on Friday, June 17 along Callensburg Road, near its intersection with Zacherl Drive.
Reports state that Varner was also pronounced dead at the scene, with the cause of death being accidental blunt force trauma.
State police were assisted at the scene by Sligo Fire Department, LifeFlight 2 and Southern Clarion County Ambulance Service.
No additional information on either crash was available as of press time.