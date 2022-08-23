PAINT TWP. – Two area residents were killed in a two-vehicle crash on Aug. 22 along Paint Boulevard (Route 66), just south of Doe Run Road, in Paint Township.
Clarion State Police said Carrie A. Hunt, 54, of Clarion, and Gilbert E. Slaugenhaupt, 73, of Shippenville, suffered fatal injuries after their vehicle collided with an oncoming vehicle that had crossed into their lane.
According to reports, Nicholas A. Colwell, 34, of Knox, was traveling north along Paint Boulevard at approximate 5 p.m. when he lost control of his 2013 Chevrolet C/K 3500. The pickup crossed into the oncoming lane and collided head-on with a 1999 Mercury vehicle, driven by Hunt.
Hunt was found dead upon EMS arrival at the scene, police said. Slaugenhaupt, who was the front seat passenger in Hunt’s vehicle, was transported to Clarion Hospital, where he later died from his injuries. A third passenger, Heather M. Garrett, 43, of Strattanville, was flown from the scene to Allegheny General Hospital in Pittsburgh.
Colwell was also reportedly transported to Clarion Hospital.
It is unknown whether any of the occupants were wearing seatbelts.
During an interview at the hospital, Colwell allegedly told police that he was on his way back from work, and believed that he had fallen asleep at the wheel just prior to the crash.
In addition to state police, the state police Troop C CARS Unit, FSU and the Clarion County Coroner’s Office assisted at the scene.