State police were on the scene of a two-vehicle crash on June 29 at 7:38 a.m. along Route 28/66 in Mahoning Township.
According to reports, the crash occurred as a 16-year-old New Bethlehem boy was attempting to pull out of the parking lot of Springside Baptist Church. As the teenager was entering the roadway, the 2018 Honda Civic he was driving collided with a northbound 2012 Chevrolet Impala, driven by Richard C. Evans, 67, of New Bethlehem.
Both drivers were wearing seatbelts and reported no injuries. They refused EMS transport, police said.
The Honda reportedly sustained disabling damage to its driver’s side, while the Impala sustained disabling damage to its front end. Airbags deployed in both vehicles, and they were towed from the scene by Ferringer Towing and Cornman towing.