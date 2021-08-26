Clearfield 35, DuBois 14; Brockway 21, Union/ACV 14; Brookville 28, Bradford 7; St. Marys 20, Ridgway 14; Elk County Catholic 21, Bucktail 6; Central Clarion 28, Punxsutawney 21; Redbank Valley 35, Keystone 27; Curwensville 24, Everett 6

