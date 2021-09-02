Brookville 28, DuBois 20; Brockway 27, Smethport 24; St. Marys 20, Bradford 6; Elk County Catholic 21, Coudersport 13; Ridgway 28, Kane 27; Clearfield 34, Bald Eagle Area 26; Karns City 35, Punxsutawney 22; Redbank Valley 42, Otto-Eldred 14; Mount Union 35, Curwensville 20
