Karns City 27, DuBois 20; Brockway 42, Kane 14; Brookville 20, Central Clarion 14; St. Marys 35, Moniteau 14; Ridgway 21, Port Allegany 20; Punxsutawney 24, Bradford 12; Juniata 35, Clearfield 34, Curwensville 20, Meyersdale 6; Redbank Valley 35, Smethport 21; Elk County Catholic 21, Otto-Eldred 6

