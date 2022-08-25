Karns City 27, DuBois 20; Brockway 42, Kane 14; Brookville 20, Central Clarion 14; St. Marys 35, Moniteau 14; Ridgway 21, Port Allegany 20; Punxsutawney 24, Bradford 12; Juniata 35, Clearfield 34, Curwensville 20, Meyersdale 6; Redbank Valley 35, Smethport 21; Elk County Catholic 21, Otto-Eldred 6
agate
Tyler's Week 1 picks
Tyler Kolesar
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Trending Food Videos
News In Your Inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
What's Trending
-
Fire destroys barn at Scottish Heights in Brockport
-
FUREVER HOMES: Pets of the Week
-
Brookville Area School District welcomes new teachers, still looking to fill vacancies
-
Chapel built in Benezette as a memorial to local man’s father
-
Football set to return to East Brady
-
Two from Clearfield County jailed on felony assault charges
-
Man allegedly caught with drugs in Ridgway
-
Man accused of attempting to break into DuBois residence
-
Maisano, DuBois Area High School graduate, appointed judge in Lancaster County
-
Armstrong Jail workers voice frustrations with county officials
Trending Recipes
Find a local business
Featured Jobs
- Already a subscriber? Click the image on the left to view the latest e-edition.
Don't have a subscription? Click here to see our subscription options.