Karns City 35, DuBois 20; Brockway 27, Brookville 21; St. Marys 28, Tyrone 27; Ridgway 20, Philipsburg-Osceola 7; Clearfield 49, Central Clarion 13; Redbank Valley 56, Punxsutawney 7; Curwensville 28, West Branch 14.
