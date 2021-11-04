University Prep 28, DuBois 21; Smethport 34, Curwensville 26; Clearfield 42, St. Marys 13.
Brookville woman facing 122 charges after traffic stop
DuBois-Sandy Township consolidation referendum narrowly passes
Parents bring 'unacceptable' book in library to DuBois school board's attention
WICKED WOODS: St. Marys man handcrafts fantasy tree creatures
Clearfield Co. DA, PA Skill come to agreement over gaming machines
FUREVER HOMES: Pets of the Week
Meholick wins DuBois district judge race
Elk County names new mayors, council members in municipal election
Man accused of attempting to steal hat, shorts from St. Marys Goodwill
Punxsutawney man facing felony child endangerment charge
