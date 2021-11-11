Redbank Valley 34, Port Allegany 14; Ridgway 28, Brookville 20; Bedford 35, Clearfield 28.
News In Your Inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
What's Trending
-
Johnsonburg woman jailed on felony drug charges
-
DuBois woman accused of hitting man with aluminum baseball bat
-
Lottery ticket worth more than $1.4 million sold at Bobette in DuBois
-
DuBois man accused of possessing, selling drugs
-
Court Overturns School Mask Mandate
-
Home destroyed by fire in Sandy Township
-
Pa. court overturns school mask mandate
-
St. Marys man accused of leaving the scene after hitting a child while driving
-
A Dream Come True: Sandy Twp. Industrial Drive Extension project complete
-
Residents honored by DuBois City Council for lifesaving efforts
Trending Recipes
Find a local business
Featured Jobs
- Already a subscriber? Click the image on the left to view the latest e-edition.
Don't have a subscription? Click here to see our subscription options.