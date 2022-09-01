DuBois 28, Brockway 14; Tyrone 49, Brookville 14; St. Marys 42, Ridgway 13; Punxsutawney 28, Kane 20; Elk County Catholic 21, Moniteau 6, Bald Eagle Area 21, Clearfield 20; Redbank Valley 42, Karns City 21; Curwensville 28, Juniata Valley 21
Tyler's Week 2 picks
Tyler Kolesar
