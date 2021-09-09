St. Marys 20, DuBois 14; Keystone 28, Brockway 26; Brookville 42, Punxsutawney 14; Redbank Valley 26, Elk County Catholic 20; Ridgway 49, Moniteau 7; Clearfield 27, Penns Valley 20; Curwensville 31, Meyersdale 20.
News In Your Inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
What's Trending
-
Police: Wanted man found dead in Sandy Twp. home
-
Reynoldsville man caught while allegedly planning to sell pills
-
Several area residents charged in connection to alleged drug pipeline
-
DASD parents plan peaceful protest against mask mandate
-
Redbank Valley Teachers Issue Strike Notice
-
Alleged drug dealer caught with 40 bags of fentanyl in St. Marys
-
DASD superintendent: 'The voices of our school community have been heard'
-
Brockway intersection enters design phase
-
Vehicle crashes into South Main Street home
-
Clearfield County deeds from Aug. 19-25
Trending Recipes
Find a local business
Featured Jobs
- Already a subscriber? Click the image on the left to view the latest e-edition.
Don't have a subscription? Click here to see our subscription options.