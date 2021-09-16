Kane 20, DuBois 16; Brookville 48, Central Clarion 14; St. Marys 21, Punxsutawney 8; Ridgway 49, Bradford 6; Clearfield 35, Tyrone 12; Glendale 27, Curwensville 21.
News In Your Inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
What's Trending
-
Elk Co. parents plan peaceful protest prior to SMASD board meeting
-
St. Marys woman charged with DUI of meth, fentanyl with minor passenger
-
Brockway Elementary holds prayer for student in hospital
-
DuBois man accused of stealing more than $1,700 worth of items from Walmart
-
Punxsutawney schools not accepting Heritage mask exemption letters
-
New Bethlehem Burial Service closes doors after more than 90 years
-
Dush releases statement on mask mandate
-
Class of 2021: Seven more enter RVHS Hall
-
Daybreak Breakfast & Lunch opening in Wilcox Wednesday
-
Punxsutawney man jailed for alleged stabbing
Trending Recipes
Find a local business
Featured Jobs
- Already a subscriber? Click the image on the left to view the latest e-edition.
Don't have a subscription? Click here to see our subscription options.