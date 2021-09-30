DuBois 28, Bradford 6; Brockway 26, Otto-Eldred 20; Brookville 34, Moniteau 13; Karns City 34, St. Marys 20; Cameron County 20, Elk County Catholic 7; Clearfield 42, Philipsburg-Osceola 14; Ridgway 41, Punxsutawney 20; Redbank Valley 35, Smethport 26; Bellwood-Antis 48, Curwensville 20.
