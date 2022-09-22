DuBois 27, Brookville 13; St. Marys 21, Punxsutawney 20; Clearfield 35, Penns Valley 21; Redbank Valley 49, Ridgway 13; Elk County Catholic 27, Otto-Eldred 20; Curwensville 42, Everett 6; Port Allegany 35, Brockway 28.

