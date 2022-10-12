Central Clarion 34, DuBois 13; Brockway 21, Ridgway 15; Karns City 28, Brookville 20; St. Marys 48, Bradford 0; Punxsutawney 33, Moniteau 8; Clearfield 49, Bellefonte 6; Elk County Catholic 26, Cameron County 20; Redbank Valley 28, Port Allegany 22; Curwensville 41, Conemaugh Valley 34. 

Recommended for you

Tags

Trending Food Videos