DuBois 42, Punxsy 13; Brockway 27, Port Allegany 20; Brookville 28, Kane 7; St. Marys 55, Moniteau 6; Karns City 35, Ridgway 20; Clearfield 56, Huntingdon 0; Redbank Valley 42, Coudersport 14; Southern Huntingdon 28, Curwensville 27; Elk County Catholic 34, Sheffield 6.

Recommended for you

Tags

Trending Food Videos