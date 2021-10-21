DuBois 34, Central Clarion 20; Brockway 56, Bucktail 6; Brookville 27, Ridgway 21; St. Marys 42, Kane 14; Keystone 35, Elk County Catholic 20; Clearfield 56, Bellefonte 0; Punxsutawney 27, Moniteau 12; Redbank Valley 28, Union/A-C Valley 20; Curwensville 34, Moshannon Valley 13.

Recommended for you

Tags

Trending Food Videos