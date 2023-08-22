TYLERSBURG – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced on Tuesday that the box culvert replacement for the Tylersburg Bridge on State Route 4004 (Sunny Road) in Farmington Township, Clarion County, has been completed ahead of schedule and the roadway is now open.
“We’re very pleased that the Tylersburg Bridge replacement project has been completed and that we can reopen the roadway to the local motorists ahead of schedule,” said District Executive Brian Allen.
Horizon Construction Group Inc. replaced a box culvert along SR 4004 (Sunny Road) between the intersections of Route 208 and Route 36. It was scheduled to be completed by Sept. 1.