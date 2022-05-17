RIMERSBURG – A Union High School graduate who currently serves as assistant vice chancellor of facilities management at University of California Los Angeles (UCLA), and who served a long career in the U.S. Naval Civil Engineer Corps, will return to the Rimersburg school as the commencement speaker for the Class of 2022.
Kelly Schmader, a 1979 UHS graduate, will deliver the keynote address at the school’s graduation program on Thursday, May 26, at 7 p.m. in the school gymnasium.
Since July 2012, Schmader has been the assistant vice chancellor for facilities management at UCLA, where he leads nearly 900 facility professionals in executing building maintenance, alterations, minor construction, custodial service, grounds maintenance, utilities and energy services for the 419-acre campus and medical enterprise.
He previously served as the chief facilities executive of the Los Angeles Unified School District (LAUSD) from 2010 to 2012, directing a 6,000 member staff in maintaining and operating more than 800 schools while completing the district’s $19.5 billion new school construction and modernization program, the largest public works program in the nation at that time.
Prior to his work with LAUSD, Schmader served 28 years as a U.S. Navy Civil Engineer Corps officer guiding engineering, construction and facilities management organizations around the globe. His Navy career culminated with his assignment as the commander of the 30th Naval Construction Regiment (30 NCR) in Port Hueneme, Calif., where he was responsible for 1,100 Seabees deployed to the Pacific, directing $21 million of construction at 32 sites across the Pacific and western U.S.
He also deployed with 30 NCR to Kandahar, Afghanistan in August 2009, where he led Task Force Forager, a 4,500-member joint services engineering task force providing route clearance, construction, and water well installation across Southern Afghanistan. His other command tours included commanding officer, Naval Facilities Expeditionary Logistics Center; commander, 31st Seabee Readiness Group; and commanding officer, Naval Mobile Construction Battalion THREE.
Schmader is a professional engineer and holds a master’s degree in construction engineering from the University of Texas at Austin and a bachelor’s degree in civil engineering from Penn State University.