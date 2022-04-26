RIMERSBURG – After several years at the helm of Union High School, principal Kris Glosser will step down and move back into her previous role as school psychologist.
At the Union School District Board of Education meeting on April 21, members approved Glosser’s resignation that will take effect on Aug. 3, and her hiring as school psychologist which will occur at the same time.
Although she was not at last week’s meeting, Glosser said later that she felt the move would not only benefit the district, but would be a benefit to her as she will now have more time in the summers to spend with her family.
“I love working as principal at the high school, and definitely have mixed feelings about returning to the school psychologist position,” she said on Friday. “We were able to raise achievement some in the high school building, but a lot more needs to be done.”
The move came about because Union, along with many other districts, has had such a hard time finding qualified people for the school psychologist position.
“With a shortage of psychologists available, our district approached Ms. Glosser to possibly fill this role,” Union superintendent Dr. John Kimmel said following last week’s meeting. “She did a great job for the district in the past and would be an asset to our students in that capacity moving forward.”
Kimmel explained that in the fall of 2020 when the previous school psychologist and special education director resigned, Union began searching for someone to fill the part-time position of school psychologist.
“We were very fortunate to hire Dr. Steidinger to fill the special education director position full-time which has proven to be extremely beneficial for our special education and gifted programs; but securing a part-time psychologist has not been possible,” Kimmel said.
For the past two years, Union contracted with Yvonne Ransbottom for school psychologist services on a part-time basis. She plans to fully retire at the end of this school year.
With Glosser moving back into the position of school psychologist, Kimmel said the district will be able to increase the post from part-time to full-time.
“The second half of the position will be utilized to provide counseling services,” Kimmel explained. “This would reduce some of the burden currently being placed on our school counselors and allow them to focus on career pathways, classroom lessons and have a greater academic focus while also better meeting the needs of our students.”
Glosser said with he move, she will still be in the district and her office will remain in the high school.
“That will allow me to assist the new principal and help create a smooth transition,” she said. “I look forward to working with students, families and staff to help improve academic, as well as social and emotional outcomes, for all students.”
The school board also approved advertising the soon-to-be-vacant principal position.
“We are hoping to gather applications and set up interviews through May and possibly June to consider for hire,” Kimmel said. “We want to make sure that we find the right person for the position, so this may not be a speedy process.
“Ideally, we would like to find someone with experience in school administration, but we will certainly consider energetic and ambitious individuals who want to make a difference for the students in our community,” he continued. “Ms. Glosser will be making the move to psychologist in August, so it would be ideal to have someone available near that time.”
Other Business
• The board approved a furniture replacement purchase from Kurtz Bros. in the amount of $29,159. Kimmel said the project will include replacing desks and chairs in two classrooms at Sligo Elementary School, and two classrooms at the high school.
• Approval was given for the Clarion County Career Center’s 2022-2023 budget in the amount of $3,115,690, with Union’s projected share of $432,615.
• Dr. Josh Polacek of Peace Dental Office in Clarion was named the district’s dentist of record for the next school year at a rate of $6 per exam.
• The board authorized advertisement for an elementary teacher and a biology teacher for the upcoming school year.
• Approval was given for Union athletic trainer Heather Bair to conduct summer strength and conditioning workouts from June 13 to July 22 for students in grades four through 12.
• The following supplemental positions were approved: Natosha Claypoole, varsity cheerleading coach, $1,560; Eric Mortimer, head varsity boys basketball coach, $3,150; Josh Meeker, head varsity girls basketball coach, $2,800; and Courtney Gross, head volleyball coach, $2,600.