Located at 111 Mount Zion Road in Clearfield, UMI Motorsports Park (UMIMP) is a short-course road racetrack with a ⅝ mile oval and an endless amount of autocross course options. Racers from across the United States and Canada travel to spend summer weekends carving corners and dodging cones.
It began as a dirt track in the 1970s, but was paved with asphalt in 1986 and brought NASCAR sanction races in. The track was converted back to dirt in 2004 and the oval was shortened to 3/4-mile. This lasted until 2010 and the track was shut down in 2011.
The track reopened for the 2012 season with the dirt scraped off. The paved track brought in a return of prestigious asphalt touring series races but by 2013, it was shut down again for several years.
In the fall of 2017, the track became the official testing site for UMI Performance’s American made products. As parts were being put to the test, UMI president Ryan Kirkwood had the idea to have their own track and by 2018, it hosted its first event as UMI Motorsports Park.
The track hosted two events in 2019, three in 2020 and five in both 2021 and 2022. Six events were on tap for the 2023 season, but one — The Pro Touring Truck Shootout has been postponed until 2024.