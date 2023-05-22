June 2-4: Drive Auto X, hosted by Optima
June 7: Summit Autocross Week, hosted by Summit Racing
June 15-17: Thunder on the Mountain — 120 of the fastest pro-touring Muscle Cars will battle for two days, culminating in an autocross showdown.
July 20-22: Autocross Challenge — UMI’s Autocross Challenge is a two-day motorsports’ event. What started as a Cruise-In car show, has now become one of the premier races of its kind in the USA. Autocross competitors from all over the US and Canada travel to compete in this thrilling event
Aug. 24-26: King of the Mountain — UMI’s Motorsports Park will once again host the top autocross and Pro-Touring cars and drivers in the nation for our 5th annual King of the Mountain race. 125 cars will battle for two days for their spot in the 48 car-shootout under the lights. The winner of the shootout will become the 2023 King of the Mountain