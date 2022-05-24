RIMERSBURG – Union High School recently announced its valedictorian and salutatorian for the Class of 2022.
Dominika Logue is this year’s valedictorian, while Olivia Earley is the class salutatorian.
Logue and Earley will lead the Class of 2022 into the Union High School gymnasium tonight (Thursday) for the school’s commencement program at 7 p.m.
Logue, the daughter of Dana and Minnie Logue of Sligo, is president of the Class of 2022, as well as president of the school’s National Honor Society chapter, Sports Club and Prom Committee.
Talented in both academics and athletics, Logue was captain of the volleyball and basketball teams, and a member of the track and field team as well.
Outside of school, Logue was part of the Rising Stars Basketball program, and worked for Logue and Son Memorials, Widnoon Soft Serve and PennDOT.
Among her community service efforts, Logue was a coach and referee for the Little Dribblers Basketball Camp, as well as a referee for fifth and sixth grade boys basketball and junior high summer league. She also helped with lawn care for the elderly, served church dinners, served veterans following Memorial Day services, volunteered for Wreaths Across America and was a summer math tutor.
After graduation, Logue plans to attend PennWest University Clarion to pursue a bachelor’s degree in biology and pre-medicine. While at Clarion, she will be a member of the women’s basketball team.
Earley is the daughter of Scott and Sandi Earley of Rimersburg.
While at Union, she took part in school musicals, yearbook, Prom Committee, track, the Talented and Gifted program, Art Club, Language Club, county choir and Student Leadership Council. She also attended the Youngstown State University English Festival.
In addition to working at the Korner Restaurant, Earley volunteered to perform custodian work at Carwick Wesleyan Church, as well as placing flags in the local cemeteries and helping students with autism.
Earley’s future plans are to attend Point Park University to pursue a bachelor’s degree in creative writing. While there, she hopes to take part in extracurricular activities, volunteer service and work part-time. She also hopes to undertake a journalism internship. Earley’s long-term goals are to work as a journalist while writing novels on the side and eventually pursue a full-time career as a novelist.