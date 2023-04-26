RIMERSBURG – After more than a year of presentations and debate, Union School District officials last week agreed to walk away from a plan to power the district’s schools with a solar power array.
Meeting at the Clarion County Career Center in Shippenville, where they took part in a tour of the facility, Union school board members were asked by superintendent Dr. John Kimmel if the solar project was something they wanted to pursue.
“We need to know if we’re moving forward with this or not,” Kimmel told the board, noting that if they decided to move forward, he would recommend going with PA Solar, one of two companies that gave presentations recently to the board.
Kimmel said that the installation of the solar power arrays at both the Union High School and Sligo Elementary School properties would save the district an estimated $1.2 million over the course of the 30-year contract with the company.
“In the long run, it’s going to save us money,” he said, noting that nearly all costs to erect the solar panels at each school would be paid for by the company and not the school district. In return, the school district would lock in an electric rate for the duration of the contract, paying the company for its power.
Board president John Creese asked Kimmel that if Union opted to move forward, when would the board need to sign off on the contact? Kimmel said a decision would need to be made soon, so that a letter of intent could be given to the company in order to receive the full proposal. He noted that even after providing a letter of intent, the district could still decide to reject the proposal once it was received.
Noting that he “could go either way” on the project, Creese asked his fellow board members how they felt about the project. Adam Vogle said that while he could also go either way, he was “leaning toward no.”
Tressa Smith also said she could go either way, while board members Jeff Shirey, Shelly Atzeni, Jeff Kriebel and Ken Walter said they were not in favor of moving forward.
Newly appointed board member Terry Sweeney said that since he had just become a part of the school board, he didn’t have enough information to make a decision.
With the majority of the board against the project, the meeting moved on to other business.
Later, during the public comment portion of the meeting, board members were asked for their reasoning on why they were opposed to the solar project.
Kriebel said he had concerns over what the solar installation would do the the newly installed roof on the high school. He also noted that while the project would save the district money, it was spread out over 30 years, so annual savings would not be that much.
“I don’t think it’s something we need right now,” Atzeni said.
Vogle said that for him, there were too many uncertainties regarding the project.
“It’s the unknowns,” Creese agreed.
Other Business
• The board approved the 2023-2024 Clarion County Career Center budget totaling $3,165,786, with Union’s projected share of $451,092.
• Tuition rates were approved for Union students taking part in the Rockets Cyber Education program, with the annual rate of $3,528 and $900 for single course enrollment.
• The board approved the retirement of elementary teacher Karen Paulden at the end of May, and the retirement of custodian Tom Anthony effective June 30. Paulden has been with the district for 16 years, while Anthony has worked for Union for 27 years.
• Emma Fox, an A-C Valley graduate, was hired as a special education teacher effective Aug. 16.
• Lori Billotte was hired as a substitute custodian for this school year, and Brandy Giles was hired as a substitute nurse/health teacher for this year.
• The board authorized Kimmel to donate or dispose of old library books.
• Members approved the 2023 Clarion County Hazard Mitigation Plan.
• Approval was given for Union’s athletic trainer Heather Bair to conduct summer strength and conditioning workouts from June 12 to July 28, for students in grades 4-12.
• The board accepted the letter of resignation from assistant varsity football coach Dan Reed.