Editor's note: Wagner's passing statistics, Bulldogs offensive yardage total corrected from print edition story.
NEW BETHLEHEM — Relentless, efficient and pretty much unstoppable.
Keeping the Redbank Valley Bulldogs out of the end zone was a big challenge for the visiting Punxsutawney Chucks, who had their own strong night moving the ball.
In a night where the Bulldogs outgained the Chucks, 520-459, in offensive yardage, it came down to what defense made the most stops. That edge went to the now 3-0 Bulldogs, who pulled away for a 50-27 win Friday night.
The Bulldogs led 28-14 midway through the second quarter following sophomore quarterback Braylon Wagner’s third of six touchdowns passes on a 62-yarder to Ashton George. The Chucks own standout sophomore QB Maddox Hetrick led his team on a scoring drive that had him scoring on a 3-yard run with 27 seconds left in the half.
So holding on to a 28-21 lead with the Chucks getting the ball after intermission, the Bulldogs stopped the Chucks on downs and went on to scored touchdowns on three of the next four possessions to get control of the game.
The Bulldogs scored on 7 of 9 possessions before kneeling out the final plays of the game. And get this, Wagner completed a whopping 21 of 23 passes for 376 yards and added a short TD run in the first half to go along with his six TD throws.
“For us, we’re confident in what our offense can do,” Bulldogs head coach Blane Gold said. “Defensively, we struggled at times. We lost some one-on-one matchups, but we just kept saying let’s get the ball back to Braylon and the offense and we felt like we would have success.”
Mason Clouse caught seven passes for 156 yards with TD grabs of 52 and 8 yards in the first half and 60 and 5 yards in the second half. He also intercepted a Hetrick pass in the fourth quarter that set up the Bulldogs’ final scoring drive. Ashton George caught four passes for 103 yards and caught TD throws of 62 yards in the first half and 18 in the second half.
“They threw the ball really well and hat’s off to them for that,” said Chucks head coach Alan Nichol, whose team fell to 2-1. “I don’t think we played well enough in the first quarter. We have to get lined up and things like that, but you have to learn how to deal with that. And as a group, we’re going to get better, all of us at coming out on the road and being sharper.”
Hetrick completed 13 of 22 passes for 225 yards with two TDs and two interception. He was 10-for-13 for 160 yards in the first half with one of his TD strikes along with a 3-yard TD run. Landon Martz rushed for 151 yards on 24 carries with a first-half TD run of six yards.
Noah Weaver, back for the first time since the preseason, made a big impact with nine catches for 184 yards and TDs of 46 and 20 yards from Hetrick. He also caught two option passes of 44 and 23 yards from Beau Thomas.
Nichol liked with he saw and Gold knew he had his hands full going into the game.
“The guys are out there battling and Maddo keeps playing and it was nice to have Noah Weaver back because this is his first game back since the scrimmage and he hasn’t been in there, so it was great to have him back,” Nichol said. “It’ll be good to have him back in the flow of things and we’re going to keep improving because like every team and these younger guys like Beau Thomas, he’s playing his heart out all over the place. You experience it and then you get better at it.”
The Bulldogs answered three Chucks TDs with one of their own and kept the pressure on the Chucks defense in a game that saw over 900 yards of offense.
“We have that strong philosophy that we want to get and maintain a two-score lead on teams,” Gold said. “With Punxsutawney again, credit to their quarterback and receivers. It’s been a long time since someone’s thrown the football around on us like that, so we have to make some changes and tweaks there. But we feel like if we get that two-score lead and getting it back to Braylon with a two score lead, you feel like we’re in a good spot.”
Wagner’s 3-yard run started the scoring eight plays into the game, then the Chucks needed six plays to go 80 yards to tie it at 7-7 on Martz’s 6-yard run. The Bulldogs answered five plays later on Wagner’s 52-yard TD strike to Clouse with still 6:27 left in the first quarter.
After forcing a Chucks punt, the Bulldogs went 61 yards on four plays with another Wagner to Clouse connection going for an 8-yard TD fora 21-7 lead with still 4:13 left in the first quarter.
The Chucks forced the first of two Bulldogs punts and got within 21-14 on Hetrick’s 46-yarder to Weaver at the 8:30 mark of the second quarter. The Bulldogs answered five plays later on Wagner’s 62-yarder to George for a 28-14 advantage with 6:13 left in the half.
The Chucks went 15 plays to score on Hetrick’s 3-yarder to make it 28-21 just before halftime.
After stopping the Chucks on the first possession of third quarter, the Bulldogs needed just a 60-yard TD pass from Wagner to Clouse on the first offensive play of the second half to go up 35-21. The teams traded punts and the Chucks scored their final TD on Hetrick’s 20-yarder to Weaver. The missed point-after made it 35-27 with 3:39 left in the third quarter that was filled with a multitude of stoppages due to players cramping.
But the Bulldogs closed it from there, taking the next possession and marching 75 yards on 11 plays to make it 42-27 on the second play of the fourth when Wagner hit Clouse for their 5-yarder.
Clouse’s interception came before another clock-chewing scoring drive that nine plays and 76 yards to finish the scoring on George’s 18-yarder from Wagner with 3:58 left in the game.
The Chucks host unbeaten Central Clarion next Friday while the Bulldogs travel to Keystone next Saturday for a rare 1 p.m. kickoff.