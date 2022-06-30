Several area churches are planning Vacation Bible School sessions for this summer. Children are invited to attend the following:
Rocky Railway
Evangelical United Methodist Church will present “Rockway Railway: Jesus’ Power Pulls Us Through” July 10 to 14. Classes will begin at 6 p.m. each evening.
There will be fun songs to sing, crafts to make, inspiring Bible stories and tasty snacks.
Children can be registered at evangelicalumchurch.org.
Kookaburra Coast
Roseville Independent Chapel will host “Kookaburra Coast” Monday, July 11 through Friday, July 15.
Classes for children will be held from 6 to 8:30 p.m. each evening. There will also be a class for parens and guardians.
To register or for more information, call 814-849-0817.
Food Truck Party
First United Methodist Church in Brookville invites children ages three through fifth grade to attend their “Food Truck Party” July 31 to August 4.
Classes will be held from 6 to 8:30 p.m. Children will learn about their daily bread and daily specials, all coming from God.
For more information or to register a child for the VBS, call 814-849-5367.