BROOKVILLE — Students and parents will have an opportunity today (Thursday) to learn more about at-risk behavior affecting local students since the onset of Covid.
“The affects Covid has created for BASD students goes far beyond the physical illness,” Ruthanne Barbazzeni, principal at Brookville Area High School, said. “Covid has created stresses that can produce feelings of fear, loneness, anxiety, depression, and hopelessness. In addition to the stressors of Covid, adolescence can create its own set of emotional needs. Students struggle with finding ways to cope with feelings, which can frequently lead to threatening behaviors.
“Over the last two school years BASD counselors have experienced a dramatic increase in at-risk behaviors, which are reflective of pressures established by Covid and typical adolescent development. Some at-risk behaviors include engaging in drugs, alcohol, sexual experimentation, violence, self-harm, including threatening and attempting suicide behaviors.”
Programs are being held Thursday to address this growing concern.
During the school day, students in grades 5 through 12 will attend a presentation from Ashley Beshore on the dangers of vaping. Beshore represents Safe 2 Say Something, a program that teaches youth and adults how to help individuals who may be a threat to themselves or others, and to “say something” before it is too late. Safe to Say Something provides an easy, confidential way to report safety concerns to help prevent violence and tragedies.
Barbazzeni said, “One behavior that creates a gateway to increased at-risk activities is vaping. Vaping is not only a gate-way to other forms of addictive behaviors, vaping has greater health risk factors than smoking cigarettes. Parents are not always aware of the risks that their students engage in. In our effort to work together with parents to protect our students, BASD is hosting a Community Awareness Night on the vaping and at-risk behaviors of the ‘Alpha’ generation.”
At 6 p.m. tonight Beshore will share information on vaping, signs, symptoms, and risks. She will also share information about the Safe 2 Say program and preventative methods for parents who want to help their children cope with today’s stressors and avoid at-risk behaviors. “This presentation is free to all who want to know more ways to protect our students,” Barbazzeni said.