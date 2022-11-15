RIMERSBURG – The Southern Clarion County Ambulance Service has two ambulances, but neither one is in operation now.
A 2010 Dodge 4500 with nearly 200,000 miles was returning from a call last Friday night when it lost its brakes.
“The vehicle is scheduled for a garage on Wednesday to find out what is even the matter with it,” said Fred Vasbinder, Director of Operations at Southern Clarion County Ambulance Service, which serves the Rimersburg and Sligo areas.
“We’re hoping that it’s something simple, of course,” he said, noting that the group’s recent Facebook post was just to let the community know why Southern is out of service. “There is some truth behind us being out of service frequently because of staffing issues, but this is because of equipment. We have employees to work, but we have no ambulance to utilize at this point and we’re hoping it’s something simple that can be fixed.”
This wasn’t the first ambulance taken off line.
A new 2021 Ford F450 Ambulance was purchased; but after a short period of time, there were engine problems, according to Vasbinder. SCCAS officials researched the problem and ended up taking it to McCandless Ford in Mercer that has experience with ambulances.
The good news is that the dealer found that model recorded significant engine damage due to engine parts failing and that a warranty would provide a new engine. The bad news is the engine is on back order for an unknown amount of time.
“It might come in two days, a week, six months or a year,” continued Vasbinder. “We‘re at the mercy of Ford.”
SCCAS continues to look for another vehicle if needed, but ambulances are used continuously, and because of Department of Health rules, very few rentals are available and average $100 per day when available.
Meanwhile, Clarion County 911 is aware of the shortage and other ambulance services are being called to cover any emergencies from the SCCAS area.
“This is supposed to be a temporary situation until Wednesday [yesterday], but East Brady is going to be picking up the southern part of their service area and then Knox and Clarion will be picking up the northeast and northwest,” said Jeff Smathers, Clarion County Director of Public Safety.
“Emergency calls at 911 are routed to available ambulance services,” he continued. “This is a case-by-case basis and would be no different than if there was a service that was either busy or out of service that we’d have to go to next available unit.”
East Brady recently passed a resolution to help fund its ambulance service, and some other Clarion County municipalities are also contemplating more needed support for ambulance services in their area.
Financial support is critical to the survival of the various ambulance companies, but Smathers points to another problem that has nothing to do with financial support.
“If everyone had contributed to a pot of money to help employ qualified EMTs five years ago, it might have fixed things then, but today is a different situation,” he said. “We don’t have anybody to give that pot of money to right now. We’re short of trained people and that’s the other problem. The training requirements for EMTs have increased.”