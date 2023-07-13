For those who have been waiting for “fair food” since last summer, the choices at this year’s Jefferson County Fair will satisfy all your cravings.
Jefferson County Fair Authority member Toni Facchine said more than 20 returning favorites will be serving up goodies at this year’s fair, along with a new vendor, Reeder’s Concessions from Rossiter.
Funnel cakes, ice cream, fries, shaved ice and all the traditional favorites, along with some new treats will be available every day.
Along with the food vendors, commercial vendors will offer a variety of goods and services, along with displays of interest.
There will be goodies galore, with something for everyone, at this year’s Jefferson County Fair when more than 20 vendors open their doors on the midway.