Vern Robert Martz, 65, passed away on Wednesday, August 2, 2023 at Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center in New Hampshire with family by his side.
Born March 14, 1958 in Punxsutawney, he was the son of Cora (Shaffer) and Robert Martz.
Vern spent his childhood in Ringgold where he lived, worked and learned to love heavy farm equipment on the family farm, Skyline Dairy.
He graduated from Punxsutawney Area High School in 1976, continuing to work on the family farm in his off hours, but during the day worked in the local mine.
He married Jackie Kunselman on October 9, 1982, and in no time they were joined by their son, Levi.
In 1997 they decided to move to Idaho, where Vern continued to work in agriculture running heavy farm equipment, but it wasn't too long before they made one more move to North Haverhill, N.H. in 2001. Vern got another job as an equipment operator for Kingsbury Construction, and worked for them until he retired in 2022.
Vern enjoyed the outdoors. A perfect day for him would be spending time splitting wood, then resting on his porch watching the world go by, with an outdoor fire and fireworks to close out the day.
It is no surprise, given his lifetime working with heavy equipment, that Vern also enjoyed working on his John Deere tractor, and maybe taking the tractor out for a drive down the country road they lived on and surreptitiously repairing the road as he went along.
Vern will be remembered by his wife of almost 41 years, Jackie Martz; their son, Levi Martz and his wife, Stephanie; his grandchildren, Raegan and Hadley Martz; his sister, Beverly Blose of Punxsutawney; his sister, Bonnie Shick and her husband, Carl, of Dayton; and his sister Christine Snyder of Worthville.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Cora and Robert Martz; and two brothers-in-law.
There will be no public services.
Arrangements are at the direction of the Ricker Funeral Home of Woodsville, N.H.
To offer the family an online condolence, visit www.rickerfh.com.