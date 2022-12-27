Vernon L. Summerville, 88, of Sligo, passed away peacefully at his home on Sunday, December 25, 2022.
Born January 25, 1934 in Piney Township, he was the son of Lee and Viora (Thompson) Summerville.
Vernon married Barbara Miller on June 7, 1958. She survives.
He worked at Heeter Lumber Company in New Bethlehem for many years. He also worked at C&K Coal Company as a strip miner and high lift operator and retired from there.
Vernon was a member of the Sligo United Methodist Church.
In his spare time, he enjoyed, gardening, home improvement, hunting and spending time with his family and friends.
Survivors include his wife, Barbara Summerville of Sligo; one daughter, Brenda Summerville of Knox; one son, Steven Summerville and his wife, Maureen, of Sherrills Ford, N.C.; and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Ralph Summerville, and George Summerville; and a sister, Violet Davis.
Funeral services were held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, December 28, 2022 at the Varner Funeral Home in Sligo, with lay pastor Faye Craig officiating.
Interment was in the Sligo Cemetery.
The family suggests memorials be made to the Clarion Forest VNA, 271 Perkins Rd., Clarion, PA 16214 or Sligo United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 127, Sligo, PA 16255.
Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.varnerfuneralhome.com.