BROOVILLE — On March 20 the Brookville community will have an opportunity to bid goodbye to a veteran of three wars.
Post 102 of The American Legion and Post 204 of the Veterans of Foreign Wars will host a celebration of life for Warrant Officer 3, Ira Minor. The service will begin at 2 p.m. at the McKinney-d’Argy Funeral home on Main Street, Brookville.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic there was no veteran’s service for Ira Minor. His remains were buried in the Arlington National Cemetery.
“Ira was a valued member of our veteran’s community,” V.F.W. Commander Bill Littlefield said. “Although he was not from Brookville he made Brookville his home.”
Minor served on the Brookville Honor Guard for several years.
“This is the celebration of an extraordinary life,” said American Legion Post member Steve Ent. “I hope everyone who knew will come and celebrate his life with us.”
Following the celebration of life the Brookville Honor Guard will perform a military funeral cemetery complete with a 21-gun salute.
A Brooklyn, New York native, Minor joined the New York National Guard in 1945. In 1945 he “wanted to do his part.” Minor joined the National Guard at the age of 17. In 1951 Minor was assigned to what was then West Germany and spent three tours of duty in West Germany. He went to the Pentagon in 1956 in the National Security Agency (NSA) with the 525th Military Intelligence Group. He was sent back to Europe in 1965 as a sergeant in an armored cavalry unit but was still taking courses. He qualified to be a warrant officer in military intelligence. He volunteered for duty in Vietnam. He was sent to a transportation battalion.
Minor left the service in 1971, completing 20 years of service. He held the rank of Warrant Officer 3 at his retirement.
He passed on March 17, 2020, at the Penn Highlands Brookville Hospital.