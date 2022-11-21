The members of the service organizations — the American Legion Post No. 454 and the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 7132 in Rimersburg — wish to express their gratitude and sincere thanks to the Union School District for their support of our veterans during the 2022 Veterans Day Commemoration.
We extend a heartfelt thank you to Mr. Tom Minick, principal, teachers, staff and students at Sligo Elementary School for their annual Veterans Day program on Nov. 10. The veterans in attendance enjoyed visiting with students in their respective classrooms in kindergarten, first and second grades and reading a story to the students about Arlington National Cemetery, the role of the Honor Guard at Arlington, and what is required to be chosen for the Honor Guard. Fifth grade students did a great job in presenting a skit that talked about the importance of Veterans Day and what a true hero is. An assembly followed with third, fourth and fifth grades. We thank Mr. Minick for his warm welcome and Mrs. Rachel Kindel, fifth grade teacher, for organizing the Veterans Day program. We also thank the students led by music teacher, Mr. Dave Hepler, for the great job they did singing “God Bless America.” School Police Officer, Alan Carmichael, participated in the program by sharing his experiences as a member of the United States Air Force Honor Guard.
The veterans express their thanks to the Union High School Student Council under faculty advisers Ms. Nicole Claypoole and Mr. David Gibson for hosting the 65th annual Veterans Day breakfast and program at Union High School on Nov. 11. Prior to the start of the program a concert by the Union High School Concert Band under the direction of Band Director, Ms. Lisa Hummel, was enjoyed by those in attendance. We appreciate the welcome extended to the veterans in attendance by co-presidents of Student Council, senior Georgia Palm and senior Grace Kindel. We were also graciously addressed by Dr. John Kimmel, Union School District Superintendent, and Dr. Elena Steidinger, Union High School Principal. Thank you to the Rev. John Milliron for his participation in the program by giving the invocation and benediction.
The Union High School Concert Choir and the eighth grade choir, both under the direction of Choir Director, Mr. David Gibson, sang beautiful patriotic vocal selections. The veterans greatly appreciate the thoughts about the cost of freedom and the importance of Veterans Day by guest speaker and fellow veteran, Mr. Bob Carmichael.
Finally, the veterans were impressed with the beautiful banners and art work done by high school art students under the direction of art teacher, Ms. Michelle Ballas, Girl Scouts under the guidance of Girl Scout leader, Mrs. Cathy Walzak, and the Sligo Elementary students. To the students at Union High School and Sligo Elementary School we applaud you for your exemplary behavior and attentiveness during the programs. You clearly showed your respect and appreciation for our veterans. Thank you parents and teachers for instilling such patriotism in these students.
CHARLES
BROTHERS
Commander
American Legion
Post No. 454
and
JOHN MANNION
Commander
Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 7132