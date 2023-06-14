The Rimersburg Veterans Memorial Park and Museum board of directors is seeking names of veterans to be added to the monuments.

Eligibility requirements include Honorable Discharge; at least six months of service in the military; lived in Rimersburg Borough, Toby Township or Madison Township upon entering the service; or have resided in any of those municipalities for 10 years since military service.

Send a copy of your discharge papers or, if currently active, a copy of your enlistment papers to the Rimersburg Veterans Memorial Park and Museum, P.O. Box 705, Rimersburg, PA 16248, by July 31.

CAROL SCOTT

Rimersburg

Veterans Memorial Park and Museum

