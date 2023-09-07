Editor:
We, the committee of the Summerville Veterans Memorial Fund, have several things we'd like to clarify in regards to an article titled "to the resurgence of small town," published in theDerrick on Monday, July 31, 2023.
First, the Summerville Veterans Memorial Fund is a totally independent group with no ties to the Summerville Story Project. Secondly, the Summerville Veterans Memorial Fund never received any funding from the Summerville Story Project group.
It is true we received information about a single account held in escrow, called the "Patriots Fund," that was the money from the sale of the Summerville VFW building. We as a group began inquiring if our plans for a Summerville Veterans Memorial fit the criteria for possibly being able to receive this fund. Discussions with the Brookville VFW resulted in them deciding to give us the money in the fund.
We are forever grateful for the VFW presenting this fund to us; however, this fund, as welcomed as it was, didn't come near to covering the cost of building a veterans memorial.
Our committee came up with a plan of asking for donations by offering engraved memorial paver bricks. Through the hard work of our group we were very successful and have received to date a little over 350 donations for memorial bricks, which have been installed in the memorial. Another major contribution was when Greg and Cheryl Furlong, owners of the Furlong Funeral Home, gave us the use of the site for the memorial and they continue to pay the electric bill to keep the flags lit at night. Many others have contributed to our veterans memorial, to name a few: The American Legion Post #102, Brookville Eagles, the Brookville Firemen's Club, Miller Welding & Machine Co., (donation of the flagpoles), paver bricks from Earth Works, Brad Greeley Electric, New Bethlehem VFW, Clarion VFW and many, many individuals.
We would like to take this opportunity to let you all know we still have lots of room for more memorial bricks in our veterans memorial. We will continue to have expenses for upkeep and want to keep funds for the future caretakers of the memorial. For a suggested donation of $100 we will be glad to include your veterans name and service information in our memorial. We also have a section for civilian donors who want to help us to by honoring or memorializing themselves or a loved one.
Thank you,
The Summerville Veterans Memorial Fund Committee
Russ Sweiter, Sherry Sweiter, Colleen Cooney, Tim Cooney, Cheryl Furlong and Paul Brown