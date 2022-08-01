Vicki Jo Colwell Brosius, 87, of Fairmount City, passed away on Friday afternoon, July 29, 2022 at UPMC Presbyterian in Pittsburgh.
Born June 21, 1935 in Widnoon, Armstrong County, she was a daughter of the late Joseph H. Colwell and Leona Cobbett Colwell.
She was a graduate of Kittanning High School.
Vicki married Gareth J. “Gary” Brosius on January 21, 1955. He preceded her in death on September 17, 2003.
She worked for Sylvania in Brookville, Big Rivers Manufacturing in Kittanning, Grandview in Clarion and retired from A–Plus after 13 years of service.
Vicki was a member of the Widnoon Methodist Church and the United Methodist Women. She also held memberships in the Walter W. Craig American Legion Post No. 354 Auxiliary where she was a former president of both Western PA and Tri-County, New Bethlehem Fire Company Auxiliary and the Order of the Eastern Star.
She enjoyed reading, cooking, ceramics, decorating cakes, the Redbank C.B. Club and spending time with her family.
Survivors include her children, Nevadia Sue Mong and her husband, William, of Titusville; Jeff Brosius and his wife, Marsha, of Kellersburg and Frank Brosius and his wife, Shelly, of Widnoon; eight grandchildren, Matthew (Rachel) Mong, Melissa (Nicholaus) Silka, Kiyle Brosius (Paul), Devin Brosius, Austin Brosius, Eric Himes, Michael Himes and Susan (Andrew) Nicoli; 10 great-grandchildren; her sister, Barbara Traister of Widnoon; her beloved pets, cats, Peanut and Shadow; and dog, Jager.
In addition to her parents and husband, Vicki was preceded in death by a granddaughter, Alexis Nicole Brosius; an infant grandson; a sister, Naomi Repk; and brothers-in-law, Gerald Traister and John Repko.
The family will receive friends from 4 to 7 p.m. on Monday, August 1, and from 10 to 11 a.m. on Tuesday, August 2, 2022 at the Rupert Funeral Home and Cremation Service chapel in New Bethlehem.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday in the funeral home chapel, with pastor Lois Jackson officiating.
Interment will follow in the Oakland Cemetery, Distant, Armstrong County.
Memorial contributions may be given in the name of Vicki Jo Brosius to the Walter W. Craig American Legion Post No. 354, 440 Broad Street, New Bethlehem, PA 16242 or New Bethlehem Fire Company, P.O. Box 39, New Bethlehem, PA 16242.
