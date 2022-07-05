Vickie L. Duncan, 67, of Clarion, passed away Thursday evening, June 30, 2022 at UPMC Shadyside in Pittsburgh.
Born May 24, 1955 in Brookville, she was a daughter of the late Dean A. Snyder and Dorismae L. (Johnson) Snyder.
She was a graduate of Clarion Area High School and Clarion State College.
She married Christopher L. Duncan on April 14, 2007. He survives.
Mrs. Duncan was a self-employed bookkeeper for various local business.
Vickie’s number one hobby was photography. One of her photos won a spot in the Pennsylvania “Great Outdoors” magazine.
She enjoyed going on jeep rides, hiking and exploring.
Survivors include her husband, Chris; son, Zack Heck of Clarion; daughter, Erin Heck and fiancé, Ray Terwilliger of DuBois; and siblings, Larry Snyder and wife, Ruth, and Trudy Alexander, all of Clarion.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother-in-law, James Alexander.
Visitation will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. on Thursday, July 7, 2022 at the William N. Rupert Mortuary, Inc. in Knox.
Funeral services will follow at 11 a.m. at the funeral home, with the Rev. Wade Barto officiating.
Interment will take place at the Oakland Cemetery in Distant.
Memorial contributions may be given in the name of Vickie L. Duncan to UPMC Cancer Center (hillmanresearch.upmc.edu/giving/).
