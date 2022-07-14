For more than 10 years the Village Voices choir has been performing at Jefferson County Fair events. This year they will be featured on the community stage from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, July 22.
The Village Voices is a diverse group of about 35 to 40 members who love to sing. Most are amateurs, some do not read music, but some are trained singers. Members range in age from high school to retirees, spanning about seven decades, The Villages Voices was formed in 2004 by Betsy Bond Dallaire.
Dallaire said the success of the Village Voices is due in part to the fact that members “come because they want to come, not because they have to come. We have a great time. Everybody loves it, because it gives them a break from their everyday routine. I am proud of my choir, because they are a great, enthusiastic bunch.”
The choir has performed at many community events and also presents special Easter and Christmas programs at the Brockway Presbyterian Church. Their programs include a wide range of music, from sacred to secular to patriotic.