Vivian I. (Buzard) Hopper, 83, of Templeton, passed away on Tuesday, June 28, 2022 at her home.
Born November 25, 1938, in Rimersburg, she was the daughter of George D. and Rena (Switzer) Buzard.
Vivian was a graduate of Union High School.
She was a member of the Red Hats, a longtime member of her Card Club and bowled for over 40 years.
Mrs. Hopper loved to go with her husband to the casino in Salamanca.
Vivian was an avid reader who enjoyed collecting books.
She was completely devoted to her family and loved her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Her memory will be cherished by her son, Randy Hopper of Templeton; a daughter, Lori Smith and husband, Rick, of Templeton; four grandchildren, Chancy Hopper and wife, Debbie, Kaylee Dubia and husband, Zack, Caleb Smith and wife, Megan, and Ethan Hopper and wife, Nicole; and eight great-grandchildren, Avery, Gabe, Leo Jack, Liam, Lucas, Laney, Scarlet and Briar.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her loving husband, Dennis E. “Jack” Hopper, whom she married on March 28, 1958 and who died on April 1, 2022; a daughter, Jacqueline Hopper who died September 9, 2010; her brother, Richard G. Buzard; and her sister, Susan D. Bobbert.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, June 30, at the Bauer-Hillis Funeral Home in Rimersburg.
Additional visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of services at 11 a.m. on Friday, July 1, 2022 at the funeral home, with retired pastor Dan George officiating.
Interment will be in Tidal Cemetery in Templeton.
Memorial contributions may be made in Vivian’s memory to the American Kidney Fund, 11921 Rockville Pike, Suite 300, Rockville, MD, 20852 or www.kidneyfund.org.
For those unable to attend services, or who wish to send an online condolence to the family or view a video tribute, visit www.bauerhillisfuneral.com.