Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM EST THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Additional light snow accumulations of up to one inch. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 8 inches. * WHERE...Portions of north central Pennsylvania. * WHEN...Until 6 PM EST this evening. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission strongly encourage motorists to heed all travel restrictions and delay unnecessary travel as significant winter weather conditions will make travel very hazardous. Call 5 1 1 or visit www.511pa.com for the latest travel, roadway and traffic conditions. To report snow or ice, post to the NWS State College Facebook page, use Twitter @NWSStateCollege, or visit weather.gov/ctp. &&