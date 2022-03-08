CLARION – The Clarion Forest VNA Hospice Program is seeking volunteers to be part of an integrated health care team to help ensure quality of life for people with life-limiting illnesses.
Hospice volunteers provide companionship to hospice patients, support to family members and caregivers, assist with basic household tasks, sew Memory Bears for patients’ families, provide clerical support in the hospice office, make phone calls to patients and their families and assist with hospice community events and bereavement programs.
The VNA Hospice will hold three days of volunteer training on April 18, 19 and 20, from 9 a.m. to noon at the VNA office in Clarion.
For more information or to register for training, contact Ruth Stewart, volunteer coordinator, at (814) 297-8360 by April 8.