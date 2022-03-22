BRADENTON, Fla. — There’s a YouTube video Pirates hitting coach Andy Haines likes to reference, a magical moment from last season where Daniel Vogelbach hit a pinch-hit, walkoff grand slam to help the Brewers beat the Cardinals at American Family Field in Milwaukee.
The date was Sept. 5. Afternoon game. Vogelbach put a 1-0 sinker in the seats in right-center, 397 feet away. But it wasn’t the home run itself that sticks with Haines. It’s what happened afterward that resonated most, something that demonstrated how others in the Milwaukee clubhouse viewed Vogelbach.
“Not one person — not one trainer, staff member, coach or player — left,” Haines said. “They stayed right in the dugout and watched his postgame interview on the field. It sums him up perfectly. It was awesome.”
After the Pirates signed Vogelbach last week to likely serve as their designated hitter and rotate some with Yoshi Tsutsugo at first base, the moment Haines referenced adds some important context to why the Pirates wanted the 29-year-old native of Fort Myers, Fla.
Everybody in Milwaukee, Haines insisted with emphasis, loved Vogelbach. For his fun-loving personality. For his ability to crack and take jokes. For his ... let’s say non-traditional baseball build. For how much he genuinely cared for everyone around him.
And, Haines added, he can’t wait to see that sort of stuff play out in Pittsburgh, where he expects Vogelbach — if he produces — to quickly become a fan favorite.
“He makes everyone around him better,” Haines said. “When you see this guy, you just smile.”
At the same time, Haines doesn’t want Vogelbach painted as some sort of cheerleader or novelty act. Vogelbach hit 30 home runs and made the MLB All-Star Game during the only season in which he received more than 300 plate appearances — 2019.
“I don’t want his positive attitude or leadership to take away from how good of a major league player this guy is,” Haines said. “This guy was an All-Star when he had a significant number of at-bats.”
Ben Gamel got to know Vogelbach well in Milwaukee and loves how hard he plays the game and how much he puts into every day. Gamel believes it’s a snug fit with how the Pirates want to function.
Gamel also sits next to Vogelbach in the Pirates clubhouse at LECOM Park and is routinely cracking up alongside him and Bryan Reynolds, who’s seated on the other side of the former Brewers.
“It’s easy to root for guys who play the game the right way,” said Gamel, who also roomed with Vogelbach on the road. “He’s the ultimate competitor. All he cares about is winning. He plays the game hard, plays the game the right way. I don’t have enough good things to say about him.”
Vogelbach is quick to downplay his reputation as an incredible teammate and clubhouse cutup. Remember that Fourth of July getup he wore last summer at PNC Park? Vogelbach said it was something that he basically got peer-pressured into doing.
“When so many guys want you to do it, you can’t really say no,” Vogelbach said.
Jokes aside, Vogelbach said his strategy for gaining clubhouse respect is fairly simple. He doesn’t try to force anything and focuses on being himself. He also makes sure to work hard and always be on time — a few of the only controllables in baseball.
If teammates respond, great. But Vogelbach believes it’s essential to be the same guy every day, whether he’s riding a hot streak or struggling at the plate.
“If ride that rollercoaster and you’re only upbeat when you’re playing well, nobody is gonna wanna follow that,” Vogelbach said.
That’s true for Vogelbach even when things take a step backward for him professionally.
Playing only 93 games last season because of a relatively severe left hamstring strain, Vogelbach essentially lost his starting job in Milwaukee to Rowdy Tellez. One of the reasons Haines likes the St. Louis story so much is because it showed Vogelbach’s perseverance, battling back from that injury.
Meanwhile, when Vogelbach was either hurt or forced to shift into more of a bench role, it never affected how he acted as a teammate. He remained Tellez’s biggest supporter and never once became selfish, worrying about the ramifications of his own career.
“I think being a good person is important,” Vogelbach said. “For me, the No. 1 thing when I come to the ballpark during the season is winning. There’s a lot of uncertainty in this game, but I do try to set a good example and impact the people around me. If you can be the same guy every day, I think people will want to follow you.”
Just a week into his Pirates tenure, Vogelbach has been a visible presence inside the clubhouse. Vogelbach has joked with Oneil Cruz and will try his best to speak some Spanish with some of the Pirates’ younger Latin players.
The Japanese reporters who follow around Tsutsugo? Vogelbach has made conversation with them, too. He even introduced himself to the LECOM Park grounds crew and certainly isn’t afraid to show some personality during infield drills or batting practice.
It’s that sort of positive attitude and comfortability that, frankly, the Pirates need, especially with it coming from a veteran player, one who has had success at the major league level.
“He’s been here for a week, and it already feels like he’s been here for much longer than that,” Cole Tucker said.
“He’s just one of those guys,” Ke’Bryan Hayes. “He’s always in a good mood.”
Which is why Haines, when asked by general manager Ben Cherington, manager Derek Shelton and others for a recommendation on Vogelbach, couldn’t say enough about what he brought the Brewers.
The power threat in the middle of the order, sure, but more the off-field stuff and the type of fun-loving personality that should play really well in Pittsburgh.
“It’s probably the easiest recommendation I’ve ever had,” Haines said. “You know you’re gonna have a better day when ‘Vogey’ is around.”