BROOKVILLE — Carla Sweitzer, of Summerville, who has retired more than once, has found that being a volunteer adds meaning and pleasure to her life.
A fall that resulted in a broken shoulder last year has not slowed her down. She is found most days at the Heritage House in Brookville, where she assists in serving lunches. “I enjoy it. I think it’s wonderful that there is a place for seniors to go to. There are a lot of regulars and they enjoy the lunches,” she said.
Volunteering at Heritage House is “enjoyable to me, because I can get out with people my own age, people that are younger than me and people that have different insights on things,” she said.
When not helping in the lunch line, Sweitzer enjoys “making the crafts Tammy does. I made the most beautiful button bouquet you ever saw, and I never thought I could do that.” She also made some small purses which she plans to use as Christmas gifts. “It is so much fun. All the people join in.”
Tammy Miller, coordinator at Heritage House, said Sweitzer “is a wonderful person and she really enjoys helping me here at the Heritage House. She never hesitates to volunteer for anything that I need help with. She is friendly and caring and she will tell me she is there if I need her.”
Besides volunteering at Heritage House, Sweitzer participates in the Retired and Senior Volunteers Program (RSVP) in Jefferson County. “I do it because it is fun and it is a good thing to do,” she said. “It helps you connect with people. I get to know people that I’ve seen their faces but don’t know their names. You talk to people that you think would never talk to you in your life.”
Sweitzer has also volunteered for a number of years at the Jefferson County Fair. She helped out in the concession stand and more recently has worked in the general exhibits building with 4-H projects. “I would go on Saturday when they start bringing things in and would be there until the next Sunday,” when exhibits were removed. Because of her injury, “I just couldn’t do it this year; this is the first year I’ve missed in probably 10 years. But I’ll be back next year.”
During the autumn months she enjoys volunteering at Cooper’s Farm Market in Falls Creek and she is involved in the Summerville Alumni Association because she wants “to keep our banquets going. We are going to have them every year, because the two years that we didn’t have one (because of COVID), we lost 49 people.”
Sweitzer said spending time with people is “fantastic. Volunteering is a great thing; I have volunteered for a good many years. It’s a good thing to get to know the people that are older, that need to talk to people.”
As she continues to recover from her injuries, Sweitzer is also looking toward other opportunities to volunteer, possibly in one of the schools if an opportunity comes up. “I like to volunteer wherever I can. If people need me, I’ll be there,” she said.