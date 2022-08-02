The Redbank Valley Community Center board would like to thank the following volunteers for their time and efforts this year in helping to make our food booth at the Clarion County Fair a success.
A huge thank you to the following volunteers: Julie Gruver, the Fricko family, Rhonda McMillen-Toth, Doug and Noah Henry, Pam Shirey, Emma Kosmiski, Jenean Smith, Rachelle Kirkpatrick, Heather Hildebrand, Nate Snyder, Julie Hagan, Emma Kemmer, Austin Shumaker, Dakota Boozer, Brenda Snyder, Riley Robson, Roger Nulph, Charlie Miller, Mickey Smith, Dee Yeaney, Java Bell, Adam and Wendy Barrett, Angie Rearick, Caylen Rearick, Stacy Delp, Steve and Yonna Barnett, Sandy Barrett, Dottie Bowersox, Evanne Gareis, Phyllis Howard, Deb Huffman, Ann Kopnitsky, Jane Miller, Jenny Rearick, Linda Stahlman, Eric Peterson, Julie Aaron and Michael Aaron.
The board would like to also acknowledge the many years and hard work of Lynn and Linda Ferringer. Linda has been a member of the board since its inception and they have devoted many hours of their time to ensure the food booth is a huge success each year after year.
Without our volunteers, the food booth would not exist.
Thank you again!
JODI RENWICK
Vice President
Redbank Valley Community Center Board