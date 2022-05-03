Most of Pennsylvania’s state-level lawmakers are asking voters to re-elect them.
Why should we?
They favor special interests while ordinary Pennsylvanians struggle to pay for hugely inflated prices for gasoline.
Last week, the Associated Press reported that through March, Pennsylvania has collected $2.7 billion more than the budget for the July-to-June fiscal year predicted, about an 8 percent surge.
Will that surplus help ordinary Pennsylvanians?
Naah.
The 203-member House voted 195 to 8 to cut the corporate net income tax rate from 10 percent to 9 percent. House leaders — they happen to be Republican — suggest that if more money flows in, that business tax rate might be cut down to 8 percent.
Big business gets the help, even though:
• Ordinary Pennsylvanians are paying the second-highest effective gasoline tax in the nation, 59 cents per gallon. Only California, the wackiest state in the Union, has a higher tax, 68 cents.
• Gasoline prices have soared to nearly double pre-pandemic levels within two years, from $2.25 or so to $4.25 or so.
The Legislature could have voted to apply that $2.7 billion surplus toward a one-time reduction in Pennsylvania’s gasoline tax, until the surplus is used up. Even 20 cents per gallon would reduce the bite to below that $4 per gallon benchmark at which most people have to stop spending money elsewhere to keep their vehicles running.
But, no. Republicans suck up to big business, ordinary Pennsylvanians be damned.
This is not just a partisan problem. Incumbents talk about helping people — but stiff us while helping the fat cats.
Most Democrats are voting against the tax break for businesses. But if Democrats ran the Legislature, painful recent experience indicates that they would just waste the $2.7 billion surplus on wacko left-wing handouts involving unaffordable free college for all — including flunkouts and druggies — and massive new social welfare programs, deficits be damned.
Why use a rare surplus to cut the gasoline tax?
It is so broad-based that an across-the-board cut would benefit business — big business and small business — as well as individuals. Businesses use gasoline to move their goods and provide their services.
Why not cut the gasoline tax? That doesn’t buy elections.
Cutting taxes for big businesses persuades the millionaires running those businesses to donate to the re-election campaigns of incumbents.
Once again:
Most of Pennsylvania’s state-level lawmakers are asking voters to re-elect them.
Why should we?
— Denny Bonavita