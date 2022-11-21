You had an opportunity to clean up the state of Pennsylvania and the USA on Nov. 8 by voting out the corrupt politicians that are turning our nation to communism. I guess you don’t mind the high inflation, high gas prices, high cost of food, shortage of baby food, etc.
I forgot Biden said when he took over the presidency that gas was $5 a gallon. I’m almost sure Biden wouldn’t lie. I did hear Biden was caught in the truth once.
Our state will sure surpass our expectations under Democratic control. If anyone watched the debate between Oz and Fetterman, don’t you wonder how Fetterman won? Could it be the early mail-in votes that caused the results? Pennsylvania was sued by Judicial Watch to clean up the voter rolls. Our state was on top of the pile for cheating and rigging elections.
Shapiro won because Mastriano is a Christian man against abortion, etc., so women voted Shapiro in. Abortion is a sin and the Dem party is against Christianity. We better pray and pray hard or this great nation is going down the tubes.
Did you hear Mayorkas saying the border is under control?
Garland is going to get Trump because he is running for President in 2024. These Dems have been trying to get him for seven years. How much tax money and wasted time have they spent instead of saving our country?
I hope the Republicans get enough on Joe and Hunter Biden to put them in prison.
This Pennsylvania Game Commission must be all liberals. I’m strictly against Sunday hunting and so are a lot of farmers. I hope more farms get posted. Also, a child of three or four years old can hunt if they can hold a gun. The deer are pounded enough without Sunday. If you hit a deer with your car, the deer belongs to the state. If you shoot one illegally, it’s the game commission’s. Here’s a thought, let the seniors hunt at night.
May God have mercy on us.
FRED SHICK
Rimersburg