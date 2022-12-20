NEW BETHLEHEM – Coming home from Clarion on a cold and snowy December night, passing through the Blue Town woods on their way back to New Bethlehem, Route 66 travelers are greeted with a Bumble-sized lighted Christmas decoration display that also serves as a blast from the past.
The 100-plus vintage and more modern plastic decorations, known as Blow Molds, offer an impressive holiday scene at the home of Mike and Kris Shreckengost.
Popularized from the 1950s through the 1970s, Blow Molds have hung around through the following decades, with new holiday models produced in more limited numbers. Vintage decorations can be found from antique shops to auctions to yard sales.
“I started with the Nativity maybe 15 years ago,” Shreckengost said, noting that he began collecting the Blow Molds more around 10 years ago.
Throughout his yard, passersby can spot Santas, candles, angels, toy soldiers and more, alongside an army of snowmen that keeps growing year after year.
“I started focusing on snowmen about six years ago,” Shreckengost said, pointing to the snowmen that line his driveway, and the multi-tiered landscaped area in front of his garage dubbed as “Snowman Lane.”
All told, Shreckengost said this year he has 105 Blow Molds on display, which include 48 snowmen and 23 pieces with his Nativity set.
Those numbers will grow next year, as he said he recently acquired another 26 Blow Molds through an auction.
Shreckengost said the oldest piece dates back to 1957, and there are newer ones that were sold in the 1990s and more recent years. Those newer ones include the Frosty the Snowman from the classic television special, along with the Abominable Snowman know as the “Bumble” from the “Rudolph” special.
The older models are often in need of some TLC when they arrive at Shreckengost’s house, and he said he and some of his grandchildren have given some new coats of paint and made other repairs.
A display of that magnitude takes plenty of time to set up each year. Shreckengost said he starts at the beginning of November and he and some of his grandchildren helpers work over the next two weeks to bring out the decorations from storage and wire up the entire yard. He said he has two 20amp breakers in his home that are dedicated to the light display.
“It’s worth it,” he said. “I enjoy doing it.”
As the display has grown, it has moved into new areas of the yard. Shreckengost said he will keep the main area in front of his house reserved for the Nativity.
“My prize of all is my Nativity set,” he said, noting that the manger was built from wood dating to 1906 that was part of a neighbor’s shed. He also landscaped the area to include three crosses that he keeps up year-round. “Christmas is all about the Nativity.”
Most of all, Shreckengost said he likes being able to share the display with his 11 grandchildren and the many people who drive past the house.
“My grandkids just love it,” he said. “I get a lot of comments from people, and drivers will blow their horns.”
Even with another batch of Blow Molds coming for next year’s display, Shreckengost said he’s always on the lookout for new and interesting pieces. A recent find was a rare female snowman that he purchased at an auction.
“If anyone has a snowman that needs a home, let me know,” he said, noting that he’s also looking for more animals to add to the Nativity display.