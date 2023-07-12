Walter James Stockdill, 75, of Leeper, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, July 10, 2023 at his home.
Born November 19, 1947 in Piney Township, Clarion County, he was the son of William James and Edna Louise (Seybert) Stockdill.
Walter grew up in the Kissinger Mills area and graduated from Union High School in 1968.
He honorably served his country as a member of the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War.
Walter graduated basic training at Fort Gordon in Georgia and was then transferred to Fort Polk in Louisiana for advanced infantry training. After he qualified as an expert rifleman, his commanding officer appointed him to train other members of his platoon to shoot the M16 service rifle. During his time in the Army, he earned the Defense Ribbon and Expert Rifleman Medal.
He began working at a young age as a farm hand for Dean Steele in 1967. He also held the positions of cutoff-saw operator at Riders Flooring and Trim Plant, tail piece operator at Allison Engineering Deep Mine No. 9, steel cutter and starker at David J. Joseph Company and trim saw operator and grader at Ochs Lumber Company.
Walter’s true passion was being in the outdoors, which inspired him to earn two certificates in environmental science because he enjoyed the challenge. He earned his certifications in forestry and wildlife technology and natural resources conservation from the National School of Conservation in New Jersey, where he studied from August 1978 to April 1983.
He furthered his knowledge by working with the instruments at Clear Creek State Forest with the Assistant District Forrester. After passing his test, the assistant director gave him a good recommendation for future work. In 1989, Walter received his certification in lumber grading from Jeff Tech in Reynoldsville.
After earning his certifications, Walter sought out work where he could be in nature. He was a timber estimator for McLaughlin Design Associates in Limestone and log grader for Boyers Sawmill near Kittanning. He also worked for other foresters in Cowansville and Worthington cruising timber.
In addition to his forestry certifications, Walter received certificates in small gas engine repair from Foley Belsaw Company and gunsmithing from the Career Development Institute in Norcross, Ga., where he specialized in handloading ammunition. He was also a certified instructor for the Whitetail Deer Hunter Clinic from the National Rifle Association.
Walter was very involved in the community and held memberships in the Pennsylvania Forestry Association, National Rifle Association, Ruffed Grouse Society, Quality Deer Management Association, Farnsworth Trout Club and Northern Allegheny Conservation Association. As part of the National Rifle Association, Walter participated in the Rifle Marksmanship Competition and earned the Pro-Marksman and Marksman medals, patches and certificates.
Walter attended the Free Methodist Church in Newmansville, but his religious roots were in the Church of God.
His favorite place to be was the outdoors and he loved hunting, fishing and camping.
Walter was also interested in collecting fossils, rocks and minerals, arrowheads, stamps and coins.
Those who knew Walter will remember his enthusiasm for working in nature and his belief in the conservation of all natural resources.
He will be deeply missed by his wife, Stella Louise (Bowser) Stockdill, whom he married on June 15, 1973 at the Church of God of Prophecy in Huey; son, William James Stockdill and wife, Josie, of Tionesta; daughters, Penny Grace Stockdill of Tionesta and Jessica Arlene Stockdill of Oil City; granddaughters, Katana Rose Love, Rebekah Anna Stockdill and Ellie Renee Stockdill; brothers, Jerry Ray Stockdill and wife, Phyllis, of Kissinger Mills and William Charles Stockdill and wife, Maxine, of Rimersburg; and several nieces and nephews.
Walter was preceded in death by his parents; and half-sister, Shirley Lanigan.
The family will receive friends from 4 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, July 13, at the Bauer-Hillis Funeral Home in Rimersburg.
Additional visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of the military service on Friday, July 14, 2023.
Burial will follow at Mt. Hope Cemetery, Madison Township, Clarion County.
